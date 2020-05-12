Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 707 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.