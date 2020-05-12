Sigma Planning Corp Has $318,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,595,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Mizuho downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

