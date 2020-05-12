Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 619,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,869,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.01 and a 200-day moving average of $281.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

