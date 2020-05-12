First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $19.81 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $1,191,000. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 103.3% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

