Fruth Investment Management Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day moving average is $281.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

