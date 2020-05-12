Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

