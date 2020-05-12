Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 450 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.01 and a 200-day moving average of $281.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

