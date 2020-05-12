Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

