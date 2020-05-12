Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 370 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.52. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

