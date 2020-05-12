State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 52,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Qorvo by 69.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,790,000 after acquiring an additional 171,565 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Qorvo by 66.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 190.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

