State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IDEX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after buying an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in IDEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in IDEX by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

