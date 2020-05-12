Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 619,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.52. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

