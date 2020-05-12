SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,387 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of SLM worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,770,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 60,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

