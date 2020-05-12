Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Fabrinet worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.