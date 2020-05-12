Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 18,992 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

