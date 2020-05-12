Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,461,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DNKN stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.
Several research analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.
Dunkin Brands Group Profile
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
