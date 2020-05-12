Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,695,000 after buying an additional 188,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 396,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,576,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the period.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Harris II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,031.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 113,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.