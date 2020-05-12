Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YELP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.06.

Get Yelp alerts:

NYSE YELP opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.