Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

OCSI stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.89. Oaktree Strategic Income has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 120.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

In other news, Director Richard Ruben purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $76,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $30,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $131,272.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,845 shares of company stock valued at $219,105. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 234,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,274,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 631,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

