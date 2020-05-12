Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.03.

Shares of AVLR opened at $102.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $103.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 763,957 shares in the company, valued at $55,921,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,143. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Barton Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

