Lipe & Dalton Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

