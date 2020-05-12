Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

