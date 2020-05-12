bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in bluebird bio by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLUE. Raymond James lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $92.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $143.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.99) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

