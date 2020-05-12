CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,230 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apache were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

