SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 301.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $357,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Miau purchased 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,893,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 5,936 shares worth $691,018. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.48. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.