Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.32 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $40,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Nevro by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nevro by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

