15,731 Shares in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Noble Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,556 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Noble Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,069.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NBL shares. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NBL stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

