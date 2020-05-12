Cadence Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321,947 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 60.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Lantronix by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,745 shares during the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.50 and a beta of 1.90. Lantronix Inc has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.