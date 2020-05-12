Cadence Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 828.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

Several analysts have commented on PBCT shares. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

