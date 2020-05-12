Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.36.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

