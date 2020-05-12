Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Life Storage worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Life Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,776. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

