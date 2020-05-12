Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.7% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.95. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

