Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Buys 20,000 Shares

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RCII stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,086 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 242,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.32 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp
Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.32 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp
15,731 Shares in Noble Energy, Inc. Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC
15,731 Shares in Noble Energy, Inc. Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC
Cadence Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lantronix Inc
Cadence Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lantronix Inc
Cadence Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc.
Cadence Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Life Storage Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Life Storage Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report