TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 118,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.32 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp
Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.32 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp
15,731 Shares in Noble Energy, Inc. Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC
15,731 Shares in Noble Energy, Inc. Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC
Cadence Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lantronix Inc
Cadence Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lantronix Inc
Cadence Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc.
Cadence Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Life Storage Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Life Storage Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report