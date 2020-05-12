TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 118,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.