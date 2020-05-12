Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verona Pharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Verona Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TARA. ValuEngine lowered Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.74. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

