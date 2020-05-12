Cadence Capital Management LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,700,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.