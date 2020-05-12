15,764 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.