Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,079 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

