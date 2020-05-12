Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,913 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 915.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 318,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,702,000 after acquiring an additional 287,400 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 324,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South State Corp now owns 157,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

