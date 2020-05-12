Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

NYSE:AEM opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

