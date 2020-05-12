Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Beigene were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,666,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,380 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.93.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

