Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 506.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after purchasing an additional 488,007 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $10,711,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 66.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.74. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.