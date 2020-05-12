Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.17 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

LW stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.