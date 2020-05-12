State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,200 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

In other news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

