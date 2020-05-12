Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $323,000 Investment in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,520,000 after buying an additional 206,320 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,526,000 after buying an additional 615,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Nasdaq stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

