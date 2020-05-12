Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 176,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,524,000 after purchasing an additional 821,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.86, for a total value of $3,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 416,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,732,072.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,630 shares of company stock valued at $14,786,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

