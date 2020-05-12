Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Autoliv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Autoliv by 808.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Autoliv stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. Autoliv Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

