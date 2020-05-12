Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 110,500 Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $489,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $49.30.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.