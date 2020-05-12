Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.12 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

