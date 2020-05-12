KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $187,256,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $48,023,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2,462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.74.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

